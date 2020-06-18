David Thomas Pettigrew, age 61, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. He was born in Lee County on July 30, 1958 to parents Lamar Pettigrew and Frances Coggin Pettigrew. He lived most of his life in the Nettleton area. He was a former member of the Mississippi National Guard. He worked as a draftsman for Pettigrew Cabinets in Plantersville, MS. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was of the Baptist faith. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the New Chapel Cemetery in Itawamba County. Rev. Cecil Locke will be officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his father Lamar Pettigrew, one daughter; Jennifer Otero (Russell) of Nettleton, three grandchildren; Baylee Otero, Maddison Otero, and Russell Otero, Jr. of Nettleton, two sisters; Donna Parsons (Ronnie) of Bartlett, TN, Leshia Roberts (Alan) of Nettleton, one niece; Kasi Daugherty, and several Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Frances Coggin Pettigrew. There will be no public visitation. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
