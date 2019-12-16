WEST POINT -- Mr. Frank James Pettit, 65, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, 12:00-1:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Cemetery.

