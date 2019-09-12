David Shawn Pettit, 45, passed away September 11, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was born in Pontotoc, MS and was a lifelong resident of Pontotoc, MS. He was a 1992 graduate of South Pontotoc High School. He worked in the automotive parts industry for 30+ years. He enjoyed tinkering with old Chevy trucks, WWE wrestling, MS State, Dallas Cowboys, and anything sports related. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Shawn's laughter, smile, and larger than life personality will be greatly missed by so many. He is survived by his mother, Cathy Pettit; brothers, Erick Pettit(Sundra), and Cain Pettit(Eulaine); sister, Angela Johnson(Jeremy); nieces and nephews, Karson and Kase Pettit, Brennen and Austin Taylor, and Mazie Mae Johnson; he will also be greatly missed by many other, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James "JW" Windham and Doris Russell Ard, Adrain and Ruby Doss Pettit, and his father, William David "Hank" Pettit, all of Pontotoc County. Services will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Pete Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Ryan Harrington, Casey Poyner, Lynn Bland, Mike Kelly, Danny Murphree, and Cody Holladay. Honorary Pallbearers: Blake McCoy and Peter Vance. Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 5-8PM and Sunday, September 15, 2019 1PM until service time.
