WEST POINT, MS -- Betty Mae Petty, 82, passed away Monday, December 09, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-GTR in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Third Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Siloam/Mhoon Valley Cemetery.

