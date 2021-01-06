Francis Petty, 82, passed away Saturday, January 02, 2021, at Calhoun Health Services in Calhoun City, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1:00 P. M. at Bryant Chapel M. B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00 Noon until 12:45 P. M. at Bryant Chapel M. B. Church. Burial will follow at Bryant Chapel Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.