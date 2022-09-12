Vernon Eugene "Gene" Petty II, age 57, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born October 1, 1964 in Memphis, the son of Vernon E. Petty Sr. and Dorothy Mixon Petty Hardin. As a teenager, he moved to New Hope where he met his future wife, Gina. After graduation from high school, he continued his education at East Central Mississippi Community College and then graduated from Mississippi State University. Gene worked as the quality control manager for Savannah Food Company for many years. He was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church. A true outdoorsman, Gene enjoyed to hunt and fish, but especially loved the time he spent with his grandchildren. Gene leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Gina Petty of Guntown; his son, Shane Petty and wife, Hannah, of Guntown; two grandchildren, Hollie Grace Petty and Cooper Raines; his brother, Kevin Petty and wife, Marbeth, of Porter, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members who adored him. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Cole Petty. Services celebrating Gene's life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Chad Higgins and Bro. Wayne Frederick officiating. Graveside services will follow at Camp Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely request memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which has always been near and dear to their hearts. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
