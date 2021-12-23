Helen Arnell Nix Petty, 83, died on December 22, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo MS. She was born on March 13, 1938 in Hamilton, MS, to the late Arthur and Trannie Nix. She married Rex M. Petty in 1956 and he predeceased her in 1986. Together they were blessed with five children, two sons and three daughters. She worked at Harco Drugstore and Larsen Big Star, where she served the public with a smile. The most important job she had was that of a homemaker, where she helped support her husband and family. Helen was a member of First Baptist Church in Amory. She loved the Lord and attended until her health declined. Her faith was strong, her family meant the world to her and she always had a smile on her face. Helen liked to listen to Gospel music and enjoyed gardening and sewing. She was passionate about Operation Christmas Child and gave faithfully every year to the mission. Beside her family, later in life some of the people who touched her heart dearly were the caretakers at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory. She is survived by her sons, Steve Petty, Oxford, Bruce Petty, Smithville; daughters, Derenda Lucas, Amory, Darnell Lester, Belden, and Karla Palmer, Amory; grandchildren, Victoria Cross, Samuel Palmer, Aaron Palmer, Hannah Petty Williams, Maggie Petty, Josh Lester, Tracy Ray, Cory Petty, and Candice Brekke; 8 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rex; brother, James A. Nix. A Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Petty will be on Tuesday, at 1:00 PM, December, 28, 2021 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Dr. Allen Simpson and Bro. Jimmy Mc Fatter officiating. Burial will follow in Hatley Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday from 12:00 PM until the service hour at 1:00 at the funeral home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.