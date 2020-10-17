Reca Mildred Petty, 94, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, Al. She was born June 22, 1926, to Willie and Pearlie Upton Hamm. She helped her husband farm and retired from Charm Step after 27 years. She was an avid gardener. Graveside services will be at 2 PM Sunday, October 18, at the Mt. Zion Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one brother, Tilmon Hamm; two sisters, Berdie Kent and Christine Hamm; three grandchildren, April Crane (Adam), Tommy Morris, and Matthew Morris, all of Golden, MS; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Bray, Taylor Jenkins (Jeremy), and Kaleb Bray; three step great-grandchildren, Bryce, Cole, and Rayne Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Noonan Petty; one daughter, Virginia Morris; one son-in-law, Kenneth Morris; two grandchildren, Renee Morris and Becky Morris; one sister, Willa Faye Pearson; one brother-in-law, Price Pearson; and her parents. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the Petty family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
