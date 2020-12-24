Tommy Gale Petty, 66, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 1 pm at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 12-1 pm. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

