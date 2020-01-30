TUPELO -- George Pharr, 70, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at home in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday, Feb. 2, from Noon - service time at Holland - Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Plantersville Cemetery.

