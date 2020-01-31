George Thomas Pharr, III, 70, entered the "Great Gig in the Sky," as his favorite group, Pink Floyd sang. George had been in declining health and died peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born in Booneville on August 13, 1949 to the late George Thomas Pharr, II and Nellie Scott Pharr, George lived about the country and world including France and Germany with his career military dad and mom but graduated from Booneville High School. George himself served in the U. S. Navy during peace time and had good memories of cruising around the Mediterranean Sea as a seaman. His early work was with Rosato Manufacturing in Tupelo where he met and married his wife, Patti Monts Pharr of Plantersville on June 10, 1983. A computer whiz, George retired after 25 years as the Systems Analyst at Itawamba Community College. He was a great husband, dad and granddad who doted over his family and provided for them supremely. Chief George made sure Friday nights were steak grilling nights and Saturday mornings were skillet size pancakes for family and friends. George loved fishing but his real passion was soccer and football and being totally committed to watching his son, Tommy, play and excel in both. George was a key figure in the growth and development of youth soccer in Tupelo. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Lynn Fair, Coach Mac Holland, and his brother, Dwight Pharr, speaking. Private burial will follow in the Plantersville Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon-service time Sunday. George is survived by his wife, Patti; his daughter, Paige Sanderson all of Tupelo; his son, Tommy Pharr and his wife, Ashleigh of North Pole, Alaska and soon to be Tupelo; his grandson, Arik Yount of Tupelo and his granddaughter, Arya Pharr of North Pole, Alaska and soon to be Tupelo; his brother, Dwight Pharr and wife, Cindy of Iuka; his sisters, Ann and Amy Lauderdale both of Booneville. He was preceded in death by his parents, G.T. and Nellie Pharr, his sister, Ava Corrine Pharr and his father in law, Gene Monts. Pallbearers will be Michael Adderholt, Arik Yount, Jonathan Pharr, Clay Beaver, McKinley Holland, and Harry Wilson Memorials may be made to the Tupelo Soccer League, 655 Rutherford Road, Tupelo, MS 38801 . For those who cannot attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirector.come/live-streaming at 2 PM Sunday, where it will be permanently archived.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.