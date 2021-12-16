Milton Vardaman Pharr, 76, of Marietta passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. He owned and operated his own furniture factory for many years before retiring. He loved gardening, hunting, trot lining and fishing at his cabin in Bear Creek, Alabama. But most of all he loved spending time with his family. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Elbert Ray Bennett and Bro. James Young officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Vonciel Pharr whom he married on June 3, 1966; his daughter, Lisa Pounds (Michael); his grandchildren, Blake Pounds (Hayley) and Laci Adams (Wesley); his great grandchildren, Evan Adams, Fisher Adams, Indi Adams, Blaklei Pounds, Clara Rae Pounds, Liddy Kate Pounds and Jax Pounds; his brothers, Harold Dean Pharr and Rickey Pharr; his sister, Jane Cole; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vardaman and Mae Pharr; his brothers, Hershel Pharr, Jimmy Vaughn Pharr and Gene Pharr; and his sister, JoAnn Sheron. Pallbearers will be, Ronnie Sappington, Elic Denham, Louis Hall, Jamie Chaffin, Billy Wright, Carl Dearman, Anthony Pharr, Tony Pharr, Kenny Floyd, David Pharr, Sonny Pharr, Brandon Holcomb, Mike Huddleston, and a special pallbearer, Fisher Adams. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
