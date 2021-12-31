Mavis Walters Phelps, 89, died December, 29, 2021 at Rosewood Assisted Living in Tupelo, Ms., where she had been a resident for the three years. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia, Mississippi. Visitation will be 30 minutes before the service and afterwards. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo (662 840 5000) is honored to be serving their friends. She was born April 10, 1932 in Magnolia, Ms., to the late Arthur and Dollie Fortenberry Walters. She graduated from Magnolia High School and married Talmadge Phelps Aug. 14, 1950. They were married for 62 years until his death in 2012. She was a resident of McComb, Ms., for 65 years before moving to Northeast Mississippi. During her career, she was a homemaker, and was employed over the years by J.C. Penney's, Delaware Garden Apartments, Bank of McComb, Southwest Mississippi Community College and Dr. J.K. McDonald. She was lifetime member of the McComb Junior Auxiliary, Keep Pike County Beautiful, McComb Flower Lover Club and the Howdycrats. In later life, she became a Master Gardener. She had a green thumb when it came to yard work, especially planting and caring for flowers and plants. She also enjoyed gardening with her late husband. They received numerous Yard of the Month awards. Her hobbies were playing bridge and bowling. She also loved to travel by "car, bus, train or plane." She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son, Charlie Phelps, a brother, Tommy Walters, and a sister, Francis Walters. She is survived by her son Gene Phelps (Nancy) of Tupelo, Ms., grandson Bart Phelps (Andrea) of Eureka Springs, Ar., and granddaughters Barbara Mabry (Jermaine) of Tupelo and Bridget Phelps of Allen, Tx., six great grandsons - Carson, Collin, Canton and Caiden Phelps, and Cooper and Creed Mabry, and one great granddaughter, Carlee Ann Phelps. She is also survived by her brothers Ralph and Therrell Walters, and her sister Dollie Blanche Rebold (Nick) and several nieces and nephews, including Loran Gerald. The family request memorials be made in her honor to Keep Pike County Beautiful, 109 Main Street, McComb, MS 39648
