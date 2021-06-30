Wayne Phifer, 68, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his residence in Iuka. Services will be on Friday, July 2, 2021 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 1, 2021 beginning at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home, Iuka, MS. Burial will follow at North Crossroads Community Church.

