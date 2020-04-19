Barbara Nell Phillips, 78, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born September 12, 1941, to Walter F. and Prudence Storey. She was a retired bus driver and cafeteria worker for the Thrasher School for several years. She was a Baptist, and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, all kinds of needle work, growing a vegetable garden, freezing and canning, genealogy and sharing her findings with family. Barbara and Bobby traveled in their retirement years and enjoyed seeing the country with their dear friends, Lex and Ruby Cain. A graveside service will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Sardis Cemetery in Rienzi, MS with Bro. David Harper. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bobby Wayne Phillips; one son, Danny (Tammy) Phillips; two daughters, Marilyn (Jim) Holt and Beth (Mark) Johnson; one brother, Joseph (Betty) Storey; one sister, Elizabeth (Bud) Cox; six grandchildren, Jamie (Sara) Holt, Kimberly (Matthew) Knight, Samantha (Justin) Hatfield, Nicole (Jacob) Wiginton, Arleigh Johnson and Nellie Kate Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Daniel Knight, Ruby Kate Knight and Jake Holt; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Charlene Horn. Pallbearers are Jake Holt, Daniel Knight, Jamie Holt, Matthew Knight, Justin Hatfield and Jacob Wiginton. Honorary pallbearer is Ruby Kate Knight. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Updated: April 19, 2020 @ 5:33 pm
