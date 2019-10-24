CALHOUN CITY -- Billy Phillips, 79, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at at his home in Alabaster, AL. Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2pm at Pryor Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Calhoun City Cemetery.

