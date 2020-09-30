Bobby Joe Phillips, 69, resident of the Theo Community in Alcorn County, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Phillips will be at 11 AM Friday, October 2 at Shiloh Baptist Church near the Tippah/Alcorn County Line with a visitation at the church from 5 PM to 8 PM Thursday, October 1. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Phillips was born October 10, 1950 in Corinth, the son of the late Walter and Verdie Mae Jumper Phillips. A Baptist and lifelong resident of Alcorn County, he was employed as a carpenter with JesCo in Tupelo for over 25 years before his retirement. Mr. Phillips was well known in the area for his love of gardening and attending area flea markets. He received much pleasure in raising chickens and selling his "farm fresh" eggs to people throughout the area. Survivors include his children, Tammy, Timothy, Leiman and Matthew Phillips, all of Corinth, one sister, Olie Mae Humphreys of Florence, AL, a brother, Billy Joe Phillips of Mantachie, MS and two grandchildren, Joseph and Bryan Phillips. He was also preceded in death by a brother, William Lee "Bud" Phillips. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Phillips family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
