Just past midnight on November 22, 2020, the Lord carried our earthly angel, Brittany Rhea Phillips, 26, to her heavenly home. Brittany was born June 3, 1994 and was the loving daughter of Brad and Lane Phillips of Guntown and Stacie Kot Phillips of Starkville. Brittany was a Christian that loved her Lord and Savior. She attended Adaton Baptist Church. She was a licensed cosmetologist and founder and owner of Beauty Perfected. Brittany was given the opportunity to travel the world and visit many beautiful countries with her career in modeling which she thoroughly enjoyed. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her precious children. When time allowed, she was furthering her education working towards earning a degree in the medical field at Mississippi State University. Brittany leaves her parents; daughter, Carley Rhea Carroll of Starkville; son, Kaleb James Kitchens of Starkville; grandparents, Claudia Kot of Starkville and Hoyle B. Phillips, Jr. and Dianne Phillips of Guntown; two step-sisters, Sadie and Jessi Sherrill; and two special uncles, Brian Phillips of Guntown and Duane Kot of Starkville. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Wendell Kot. A memorial service celebrating Brittany's life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 9 at the Jefferson Street Chapel. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 and 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed for those unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
