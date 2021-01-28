William Brodie Phillips, 34, passed away in Oxford on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. He was the youngest son born in Birmingham, AL on July 28, 1986 to Dr. John and Peggi Phillips. Brodie is survived by his parents and his brother, Cameron Phillips of Oxford, several aunts, uncles and cousins. His family loved him dearly. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Ave., 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017 or online at bbrfoundation.org/donate. One hundred percent of donations will go to research.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.