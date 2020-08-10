WATER VALLEY -- Carl Phillips, 60, passed away Saturday, August 08, 2020, at a Family Member home in Saltillo. Private Graveside. Services will be on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Bayson Chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday August 11, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Bayson Chapel Cemetery Serenity Daniels is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.