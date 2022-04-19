Denise Suzanne Phillips (62) passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at her home in Booneville. She was a member of Marietta Church of Christ. She enjoyed riding horses, fishing, hunting, gardening, doing construction work and tending to her animals. Services are 1 pm Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Clyde Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be 11-1 Wednesday at the funeral home. Denise is survived by her son, Paul Phillips (Lacie) of Booneville; her sisters, Cindy Pharr of Pontotoc and Denise Hunt of TN; her special friend, Tommy Green of Booneville and her grandchildren, Erica McCoy (Jake), Kayla Grimes, Presley Pitts, Amber Pitts, CJ Pitts, Clark Phillips and Everly Phillips. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Phillips; her parents, Hollis and Ann Pharr; her daughter, Samantha Pitts and her brothers, Andy and Blaine Pharr. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
