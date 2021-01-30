Gurdon Donald Phillips, 83, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at his daughter's residence in Oxford surrounded by his family. He was born on February 7, 1937 in Hatley to William Gurdon and Lexi Oal Smtih Phillips. Don was a 1954 graduate of Hatley High School and a 1957 graduate of Itawamba Junior College. During this time, he married the love of his life, the former Ellen Wells on June 29, 1956. Prior to his retirement he worked for 25 years at Walker Manufacturing as a foreman. He was known as a hard worker and could be found staying busy at anything whether it was yard work or visiting with relatives. In addition, Don enjoyed visiting by telephone and he loved to talk with his nieces and nephews, Kathy, Kim, and Mike. His family was a priority especially his grandchildren whether it was taking them fishing or keeping up with their professional lives and from time to time he liked to get together with his former classmates to fellowship and talk about old times. An avid reader, he loved visiting the library; but above all, Don was a man of faith and a student of the Bible. He was a member of the Church of Christ and had attended both Amory and Christian Chapel congregations where he could be found participating in the many works of the church, often being there as the doors were opened. A memorial service will be on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the pavilion of the Hatley Cemetery with Marshall Eubanks, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is honored to be serving their friends. Survivors include his daughter, Donna Phillips Edwards (Jimmy) of Oxford; 4 grandchildren, Chase Parham (Kara) of Oxford, Dylan Edwards of Oxford, Jennifer Reeves (Steven) of Amory, and Deric Edwards (Jess) of Missouri; great grandchildren, Carly Ann Parham, Grace and Audrey Reeves, and Eli and Avery Edwards; special nieces and nephews, Kathy Faulkner, Kim Faulkner (Terry), and Mike Justice (Melba); and a host of other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Phillips; two sisters, Nell Justice and Frances Faulkner; infant brother, Wilbur Phillips; and great grandson, Clark Parham. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com. Please observe current COVID guidelines.
