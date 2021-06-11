Harold Phillips, 83, finished his earthly life and began his new life in Heaven on June 10, 2021. He was born on December 17, 1937, in Amory, MS, to the late William Neville Phillips and Maudie Mae Mathis Phillips. Harold grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Hatley High School. He began a career at True Temper Sports and retired from there after many years of service. He worked hard his entire life and he was a great provider for his family. He married the love of his life, Laverne "Vivian" Haley Phillips and together they were blessed with three daughters. He was a very loving man who was protective of his family. His granddaughter and children meant the world to him and he always cared for them. Harold was a Christian and he attended both Methodist and Baptist churches. Most of his free time, after retirement, he spent with his family. He loved to just sit around and talk about the good times and visit. He occasionally listened to country and Christian music but most of the time he liked to watch the news. When outdoors, he loved to fish and play with his fur companions, Skittles and Hot Rod. An overall kind man, Harold was a great father, loving husband, and wonderful grandfather. He will be missed dearly by all those that knew and loved him. Left behind to cherish his memories are his daughters, Alice Joan Oliver, Hatley, and Christie Ann Phillips, Hatley; granddaughter, Cassandra Lachelle Rutherford (Tyrel "Tye"); sisters, Josephine Smith (Claxton), Faydean Wright, and Earline Capps (James, Sr.); brother, Howard Phillips (Hazel); many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Vivian; daughter, Haley E. Phillips; brother, Leon Phillips; and sister, Louise Cox. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Jared Conatser officiating. Burial will follow in Amory Historical Society Cemetery in Amory, MS. The pallbearers will be Tyrel "Tye" Rutherford, Sam Jones, Jeffrey Phillips, Austin Fetwell, J.T. Corbell, Leon Phillips, Jr., and George Howard Phillips. Honorary pallbearer will be Kenny Shepherd. Visitation for friends will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:30 pm until the service hour. Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.