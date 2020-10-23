James Hester "Chubby" Phillips, 86, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. He lost his battle with a long extended illness. He was born in Indianolia, MS on December 20,1933, to the late Gene and Nell Phillips. He was a livestock buyer for S & A livestock for many years. He then followed his son, Steve Phillips into the car business. He enjoyed mowing yards, football and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a Baptist. Funeral services were held Saturday at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Graveside services were at Campbelltown Cemetery in Guntown. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Mona Phillips, wife of belated son, Steve Phillips of Baldwyn; two sons, Al (Susan) of Baldwyn and Andy (Kelly) Phillips of Amory; daughter, Vicky (Larry) Mitchell of Hamilton, MS; (13) grandchildren, Steve (Merica) Phillips of Baldwyn, Alisha (Mark) Gamble of Baldwyn, Jason (Kelli) Cobb of Hamilton, Tory (Lawanna) Cobb of Booneville, B. B. (Payton) Dobbs of Hamilton, Allison (Brent) Mask of Baldwyn, Zak (Kelsey) Phillips of Baldwyn, Zandy Phillips of Shannon, Justin (Ruth Ann) Phillips of Randolph, Drew Phillips of Guntown, Jordan Lamar of Amory, Morgana Cagle of Baldwyn and Megan (Adam) Cagle of Pine Grove; (27) great-grandchildren; (2) great-great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Nell Phillips; his wife, Mary Jane Phillips; ten siblings; one son, Steve Phillips and one great-great-grandson, Noah Boren. Pallbearers will be Stevie Phillips, Jason Cobb, Tory Cobb, Zak Phillips, Justin Phillips, Drew Phillips, Buddy Goodson, Westin Phillips and Lawson Gamble. Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Pannell, Jackson Cobb, Brady Cobb, Chandler Cobb, Paxton Dobbs, Ridge Mask, Gavin Gamble and Brody Carwyle. Visitation was Saturday at Waters Funeral Home from 1:00 p. m. until service time @ 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
