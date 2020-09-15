It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we mourn the passing of our beloved, Jason Richard Phillips. He passed away peacefully in his cherished home in Oxford MS, after succumbing to liver failure on September 13th at the age of 46 years with his mother and brother at his bedside. He left this world on his own terms, much as he lived his life. Jason was born on January 3, 1974 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, the day of a huge ice storm in Memphis TN. That was a glimpse of things to come in his too brief life. Jason is survived by two daughters, Kasie and Kalyn Parks of Paris MS; his mother, Dr. Margaret Robertson of Corinth MS; his brother, Richard Scott Phillips of Corinth MS; his grandmother, Mrs. Clyda Robertson of Ripley MS; his uncles, Randy Robertson and wife Charlotte of Ripley MS and Ken Phillips and his wife Brenda of Centerville, TN; his aunt, Amy Janes and husband Joel of Ripley MS. In addition, he leaves behind a host of cousins, extended family and friends. He was baptized Southern Baptist. Jason loved dogs, horses, gardening, music, and sport fishing, but his greatest love was food. He enjoyed sharing his love of Southern cuisine, and did so with students, athletes, celebrities, musicians and presidents. In addition, he shared his knowledge of life, guns and collectibles freely. At heart, he was a true combination of the Robertson, Drewery, Dugan, Ervin and Phillips' clans. Jason attended White Station High School in Memphis TN and went on to graduate from the Art Institute of Atlanta Georgia. After receiving his culinary education, he traveled the world, working in London and Prague, among other cities before opening his own restaurants in Parson, TN. Sacred Hearts Cafe & Bakery was a highly rated fine dining establishment and the other, Grannys, he would smile and call a "meat and 3 veg" place. Highlights from his professional career included his role as chef at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, serving as Director of Operations for Harrahs Entertainment, and lastly a 13 year career with Aramark Food Services in higher education, overseeing operations over multiple universities among them, his beloved Ole Miss. Jason was preceded in death by his father, Charles Richard Phillips; grandfathers, Randolph "Buke" Robertson and Charles Phillips; grandmother, Mavis Orman Phillips Burke and two uncles, Carl Phillps and Woodrow Koonce. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the funeral service at the Ripley Funeral Home with brief graveside service to follow at Peoples Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Landon Janes, Alex Janes, Eli Janes and Charles Terry. Jason would be proud.
