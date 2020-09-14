TIPPAH / LAFAYETTE COUNTIES -- Jason Richard Phillips, 46, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his residence in Oxford. Services will be on Graveside Service will be Wednesday, September 16 at 2:30 PM at Peoples Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 16 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home.

