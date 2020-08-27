Joshua Phillips, 27, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, after a car/pedestrian accident. He was born April 6, 1993 to Edward and Mary Phillips. He was an employee of Tullos Supply Company. He enjoyed woodworking and crafts, gaming, grilling and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid reader and a Christian. Inurnment memorial service will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:00PM in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum Niches. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Phillips of Shannon; his mother, Mary Phillips of Shannon; his father, Butch Phillips of Novato, CA; two children, Aizaiah Phillips and Ashtin Phillips both of the home; 4 step-children, Austin Scruggs (Jennifer) of Amory, Adrienne Scruggs, Avery Scruggs and Claire Scruggs all of the home; one brother, Jake Phillips (Tressa) of Thaxton; two sisters, Caity Flatt (Michael Stafford) and Cat Holcomb (Drew) all of Shannon; three step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Justin Phillips; a son, Zeke Phillips and by Wayne Scruggs.
