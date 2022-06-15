Patricia Ann Phillips, 80, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Magnolia Manor. She was born December 25, 1941, in Tupelo to James and Christine Dabbs. She graduated high school in Memphis. She worked many years as an Administrative Assistant for Region 3 Mental Health Center. She was a Southern Baptist. She enjoyed retirement and spending time with her grandchildren. Services will be 11 AM Saturday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her son, Rodney Phillips (Connie) of Nettleton; one brother, Taylor Dabbs (Diane) of Memphis, TN; four grandson, Stover Phillips, Gunter Phillips, Graham Phillips (Danielle) and Sawyer Phillips (Kimberly); one great-grandchild, Rylee Phillips. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Murry Phillips. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Visitation will be 10:30 - 11 Saturday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.