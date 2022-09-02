Purchase Access

Ryta Carol Harris Phillips, 75, was taken away by Angels to Heaven, passing away at her sister's house on Thursday, September 1, 2022. There will be no public services. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home assisted the family. Ryta was survived by her sister, Jobi of Mooreville; one nephew, Joseph Konieczny (Rachel) of Dallas, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Ray and Mary Nell Thompson Harris. In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity or the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38801. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

