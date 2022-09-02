Ryta Carol Harris Phillips, 75, was taken away by Angels to Heaven, passing away at her sister's house on Thursday, September 1, 2022. There will be no public services. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home assisted the family. Ryta was survived by her sister, Jobi of Mooreville; one nephew, Joseph Konieczny (Rachel) of Dallas, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Ray and Mary Nell Thompson Harris. In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity or the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38801. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.