Shelia Barnes Phillips, 63, resident of Myrtle, passed away peacefully December 13, 2020 at her daughter's residence following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Shelia was born July 21, 1957 in Benton County, the daughter of the late J.D. and Birttie Tucker Barnes. She received her education in the Desoto County Public School System and was the beloved wife of the late William Phillips, Sr. A Christian and homemaker throughout her life, Shelia was also served as a First Responder with the Eudora, MS Volunteer Fire Department. She will be remembered for her love of traveling and special times with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Reannan Childress (Marc) of Myrtle and William Phillips, Jr. (Misty) of Hickory Flat, two sisters Dena Bryant and Wanda Davis, both of Hernando, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Shelia's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
