Susie Phillips

Merrilee "Susie" Phillips, 73, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center, Corinth, MS. Susie was known as Granny to many. She was a great grandmother, mother and friend. She was positive, encouraging and always so sweet. Most importantly, she was a faithful Christian woman, and there is no doubt by anyone, where she is now. She was retired from Wal-Mart and was a member of Liberty Church of Christ and Maud Church of Christ. Graveside services will be Wednesday, August 12, 10 a.m. at Tishomingo City Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS with David Conley officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband of fifty-four years - Jim Phillips; three sons - James R. "Bud" Phillips (Candace), Robby Michael Baker (Chelsey) and Damian Wayne Rinks; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild - Aubrey Leigh Horn. She was preceded in death by a son, William Hoyt "Bill" Phillips; her parents, Hershel L. and Mary Francis Lovelace Sanderson, two sisters, Valerie Jo Rinks and Karolyn Willis and one brother, Michael "Ringo" Rinks.

