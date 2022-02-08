Gary Phillips, 90, went to be with his Lord on February 5, 2022. He was born on February 22, 1931 in Tupelo, Mississippi. He graduated from Tupelo High School where he lettered in basketball and baseball and was voted Most Athletic in his Senior Year. He joined the US Army in 1951 and participated in the invasion of Korea. On May 20, 1954, he married Shirlee Nichols and they shared two children, Robert Jeffrey Phillips and Terri Lynn Phillips. He attended Itawamba Junior College, University of Memphis, and University of Alabama-Huntsville. He was employed by the Federal Government for most of his career, retiring as Deputy Commander of the Defence Logistics Agency in Memphis, Tennessee after 35 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee. He was an avid golfer and scored four hole in ones. He belonged to the Memphis National Golf Club where he won five club championships. He was known to give away shoes, clubs and bags that he had won to younger golfers who were just starting out. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and gentle nature. He loved his wife and family and was proud of their accomplishments. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Shirlee Phillips, his daughter, Terri Phillips, daughter-in-law Kay Phillips and his grandsons, Hunter Phillips, Ethan Phillips and Tennessee Phillips Ward. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Gravevisde service will follow in Lee Memorial Park at 1:00 pm with Reverend Don Baggett officiating. Pallbearers will be Hunter Phillips, Ethan Phillips, Tennessee Phillips Ward, Scot Phillips, Quaid Phillips, and Evan Phillips.
