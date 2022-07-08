Dennis Dewayne Phinnessee, 52 was born on August 20, 1969, to Mayola Phinnessee and the late Mel Talley in Bolivar, TN. He transitioned this life on July 5, 2022, at North Mississippi MedicaL Center in Tupelo, MS. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Mayola Phinnessee of Grand Junction, TN, his 6 children: Dennis Jr., Laquisha, Dewayne, Matess, Stephon all of Bolivar, TN and Ambria Palmer of Jackson, TN, a special special friend, Regina Pate of Ripley, MS. Four brothers: Melvin, Rick, Lamont, and Johnny all of TN; Two sisters: Annie Phinnessee and Dorothy Beard Four bonus children: Jala, Nashika, Kinshada, & Jayden. 18 grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, & friends. Visitation will be Saturday, July 9, 2022, 12p-7p at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley, MS with the family present from 5p-7p. Funeral Service will be Sunday, July 10, 2022, 1p at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the chapel. Interment will follow at Talley Cemetery, Saulsbury, TN. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfunealhome.com.
