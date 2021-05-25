Souny Phouthasavong, 59, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his home. He was born in Laos on March 15, 1962, to Phimpha and Bounmy Phouthasavong. He was an employee for Daybrite Lighting for the past 20 years. He enjoyed fishing and working on his farm. Services will be 12 PM Saturday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Chanthala Phouthasavong of Tupelo; two children, Amee Phouthasavong and Myron Phouthasavong both of Memphis, TN; two step-children, Somxai Phongsawat and Annida Saythirath both of Laos; one sister, Chandy Phouthasavong of Laos; two brothers, Khanty Phouthasavong of Laos and Vie Phouthasavong of Kansas; three grandchildren, Dakota Phanthavy, Lunny Saythirath and Hongtae Saythirath. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Senkeo Phouthasavong. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.