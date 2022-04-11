Mary Raines Phyfer passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Born on April 24, 1946, in New Albany, Mississippi, she was the daughter of Robert L. Raines and Helen Pauline Bolen Raines. Mary was a pioneer of women's and minority rights. Mary was the first female Alderwoman-at-Large in New Albany. She also worked for the Mississippi Public Service Commission as Director of Consumer Affairs. She served as the assistant director of the International Ballet Organization. Mary lived in Dubai, UAE and was logistics manager for Bechtel International during the Kuwait Oil Fires and Oil Well Recovery after Dessert Storm. Upon her return from the Middle East, Mary served as the Project Manager for Wal-Mart Construction for 18 years building many distribution centers throughout the western United States. She was an avid Ole Miss Sports fan, who loved her Rebels. She was well known for her love of animals, she enjoyed traveling throughout the world, and thoroughly cherished each moment spent with her grandchildren. Mary leaves behind her loving partner Carl Turner and her three children, Leigh Phyfer George and (Chris Higgins) of Shannon; Trey Phyfer ( Lorena) of Belden; and Paul Phyfer (Cindy) of Sacramento, California; her sister, Theresa Raines Roby (Tommy) of Amory; her brother, Wayne Raines (Martha) of Springdale, Arkansas; her grandchildren, Wesley Phyfer, Addy George, Hampton Phyfer, Aryanna Phyfer, and Lawson Phyfer; her nephew, Brian Raines; her nieces, Cynthia Raines and her great-nephew, Joshua Raines and her special family friends, Amy Turner, P.J. Turner, Shelby Turner, Tammy Turner, Peyton Turner, and JC Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Billy Van Raines. Memorial services honoring Mary`s memory will be 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8th, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until service time Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Mary requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Jericho Rescued Fur Babies of Baldwyn, MS, Loving Mutts Rescue of Pontotoc and The Cats of Catnip Row Rescue & Sanctuary of Oxford. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.