William "Bill" Skidmore Pickens, Jr. died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Born on July 16, 1939, on the Ole Miss campus; Bill was a self-proclaimed "born rebel." He is the eldest son of William Skidmore Pickens, Sr. and Cynthia Ann Whiteside Pickens. After his high school graduation, Bill joined the United States Navy in 1957, during his active duty he was proudly stationed on the USS Archerfish submarine. Following his service, he earned his BA in Marketing from the University of Mississippi. Bill spent most of his early career as a Salesman at Super Sagless Corporation and Leggett and Platt. He later retired in 2006 as the General Manager at Sackner Products a division of Leggett and Platt. On July 25, 1980, he married Marie Chapman, they were married 31 years at her death. Bill was a longtime Election Commissioner for Lee County. A lifelong active member of Mooreville United Methodist Church, he served as a Lay Leader, member of the Pastor Parish, and drove the van for the youth group. He enjoyed gardening and yard work, traveling, dancing, and was an avid golfer. Bill was survived by his five children, William Skidmore Pickens, III of Tupelo; Richard Bryant, II and his wife, Miki, of Starkville; Candy Pickens Scales and her husband, Ronald, of Shannon; Anthony Bryant and his wife, Alisha, of Mooreville; and Katherine Marie Pickens of Mooreville; ten grandchildren, Hunter Smith, Chapman Bryant, Lee Bryant, Alex Smith, Kaylee Pickens, Chandler Bryant, Ann Marie McMillan, Anna Brooke Bryant, Kenzie Scales, and Keyon Vinson; one great-grandchild, Kegan R. Vinson; and special friend, Anne Herrington. He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; brother, Ernest Paul Pickens; and sister, Barbara Ann Cason. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Russell Fletcher officiating and Kathy Dickerson and Ann Marie McMillan both providing a eulogy. Graveside services will be at Mooreville Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Hankins officiating. Pallbearers will be Chapman Bryant, Chandler Bryant, Lee Bryant, Greg Ott, Ron Scales, and Jeremiah Bell. Honorary pallbearers will be the Methodist Men of Mooreville United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Mooreville United Methodist Church. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.