Billie Mae Pickens passed away on May 30, 2022 at the age of 95 at the Magnolia Place in New Albany, MS. She was born October 10, 1926 to Lonnie Jackson Pickens, Sr. and Nannie Bell Hamilton in Ripley, MS. She was a graduate of Ripley High School and Blue Mountain College. She was a member (since 1939) of Ripley Presbyterian Church where she served at various times as Secretary, Sunday School Teacher, Circle Bible Study Leader and President of the Women of the Church (WOC). She taught Business Education for 34 years (9 in Tippah County School system, 25 years at Ripley High School). Visitation will be Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the funeral starts at 1:00 PM at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Committal in the Chapel. She is survived by nephews: Gerald Brown (Betty), Tommy Brown (Teresa), Rachel Brown; special friend: Sandra Wilkins (Bert), Bill Thompson (Jane); great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister: Loretta Pickens Brown; her brother-in-law: Lonnie Brown; her brother: Lon Pickens, Jr.; sister-in-law: Margaret Summerall Pickens; niece: Celesta Brown Yancey (Fagin); nephew: Eugene Brown. Officiating will be Rev. Jody Hill and Rev. Brad Crump. Pallbearers will be: Ben Reaves, Chris Reaves, Mike Long, Bert Wilkins, Tommy Benson, Adam Bryant. Honorary Pallbearers are: Cherrie Sartor Humphrey, Dimple Graves, Sandra Ford. Memorials can be made to Ripley Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
