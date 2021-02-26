Cathy Marcia Pickens, 49, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Services will be on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Bethel Church Cemetery, Hamilton, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM at Bethel Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Bethel Church Cemetery.

