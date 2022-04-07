67, passed away on Tues., April 5, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. Bernice Pickens-Ford was born to her late parents; Rev. William Ford Pickens and Alice Louise Ward-Pickens on June 22, 1954 in Chickasaw Co. Mrs. Ford was a Family Community worker with MAP Headstart. Mrs. Bernice Pickens-Ford is survived by her husband, Delane Ford. 2 Daughters; Allyson (Patrick) Downs of Houston and Kimberly Rogers of Shannon. 3 Sons; Delane Ford, Jr. of Houston, Corlond Emerson of West Point, and DeMario Ford of Houston. 2 Sisters; Lassie Pickens-Davis and Daisy Pickens-Williams both of Houston. 2 Brothers; Min. Eddie Charles (Jean) Pickens and Jack (Cassandra))Pickens both of Houston. There are also 8 grandchildren. The visitation will be SATURDAY, April 9, 2022 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial located 208 Prairie St., Okolona, MS 38860. Please wear your face masks. The service will be Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope UMC located at 2125 CR 402, Houston, MS 38851 with Min. Eddie Charles Pickens officiating. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
