Thomas Derrick Pickens, 50, was born in Chickasaw County on July 19, 1971 to Thomas E. Pickens and Carolyn Jean Thompson Pickens. Derrick passed away on April 5, 2022. He was a graduate of Okolona High School and a member of New Hope U.M. Church. Derrick had a passion for race cars, cattle and farming, tractors, and talking on the phone with his friends at E-4 C cattle. Survivors include his companion, Michelle Gunn Pickens, son, Demarcus Pickens, child he helped to rear, Royal Armani Elliott, parents, Thomas E. Pickens and Carolyn Jean Pickens; siblings: Shondra Pickens and George Pickens (Maya); nephews: Braxton Pickens, Trejin Pickens, and Zachary Brooks; niece, Marcie Morris; aunt, Bernell Coleman of Memphis, TN; uncles, Rev. Kenny Thompson of Columbia, GA, Wayne Pickens and James W. Pickens, both of Okolona; two sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law, several other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, April 10, 2022, 4-6 pm. at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Ave., Okolona, MS 38860. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at New Home U.M.Church, Van Vleet, MS at 1 pm. Face masks are required.
