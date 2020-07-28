Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Dylan Scott Pickle, 24, left his earthly course on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after sustaining injuries while working with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. Born on July 2, 1996, in Amory, he was a son of Debi Pickle Pearson and the late William Terry Pickle. Since the age of four years old, Dylan knew that he wanted to wear a badge. Dylan dreamed of serving his country and his community, and he was well loved in return by all who knew him. Dylan graduated Amory High School with the Class of 2015 before pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice from Itawamba Community College. He felt called to serve this country, and joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17. He earned a medal while training in Quantico, VA. He served as Specialist in a tour overseas and was awarded three medals for his heroism in Syria. When serving overseas, Dylan would share any care packages he got with those who didn't receive anything. He put his whole heart into everything that he did. Dylan would give the shirt off his back to any stranger. He had a servant's heart and always made everyone laugh. In 2016, he began working with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department as a patrol deputy. He loved his fellow brothers in blue and was known around town for his contagious smile and wild spirit. Dylan was a member at First United Methodist Church in Amory. A selfless, kindhearted young man, he strived for perfection in all that he did. Dylan was always obsessing over making sure his uniform was correct. He was also passionate about inspiring kids. He always kept candy in his car, and even gave candy and goodies out to children when he served overseas. Dylan truly cared about others, especially his brothers in his unit. Dylan loved his job in law enforcement, serving others and he liked the challenge of the police academy. He cultivated many dear friendships with those who worked alongside him. Dylan was a momma's boy and always made time for his family. He adored his nieces and nephew and made sure to spoil them whenever he could. In his free time, he enjoyed going to the shooting range, collecting guns, listening to country music, socializing with friends and spending his hard-earned money. Some of his closest friends were Cody Holloway, Stone Hunter, Shane Starling, Trever Cantrell, Ryan Benson, Brendon Brown, Zack Williams, Drew Jones, Ethan Bell, and Dee Johnson. He was proud of graduating from Police Academy, being assigned his own patrol car, and being entrusted with the large responsibility of protecting and serving the public. Above all else, Dylan loved his family and enjoyed every moment spent with them. He was happy, and he was grateful to God for his accomplishments and his loved ones. Dylan will be dearly missed by many. His family and friends mourn the loss of such a beautiful soul, but take comfort in knowing that he died doing what he loved: protecting and serving the people of his community. Dylan is survived by his mother, Debi Pearson (Andre), of Amory; sister, Kristin Vuncannon (Tyler), Guntown; brother, Drew Pickle, Amory; step-sister, Kayla Pearson, Saltillo; grandparents, Mary Ruth Sanders, Amory, Junior and Doris Pickle, Hatley; Ed and Rita Pearson, Hatley; aunts and uncles, Julia Jackson (Ronald), GiGi Murphy (James), Lorie Pearson, Timmy Pickle (Jena), Dewayne Pickle; nieces and nephews, Ella Reese Vuncannon, Rivers Vuncannon, Saylor Rogers; and a host of cousins, Jennifer Hadaway (Phillip), Leslie Young (Wesley), Nathan Pickle, Zoie Pickle, and Duston Pickle. He was preceded in death by his father, William Terry Pickle, grandfather, Carl Sanders; grandmother, Dorothy Pickle; uncle, Tony Pickle; great grandparents, Claude and Eula Mae Kynerd; and special friends, Sgt. Kyle Thomas, Bradley Riggs, and Lance Wilhite. A Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory at 3PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 with Bro. Kevin Crook officiating. Pallbearers will be Shane Starling, Trever Cantrell, Stone Hunter, Brandon Allen, Drew Jones, Ryan Benson, Cody Holloway, and Ethan Bell. The visitation prior to the service is not open to the public. Local law enforcement and military officials, who served alongside with Dylan, are invited to attend the visitation from 1:00 pm until 2:45 pm, with social distancing observed in First United Methodist Church. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Dylan Pickle Scholarship Fund at Renasant Bank, 201 North Main Street, Amory, MS 38821 or to the Monroe County Sheriff Department, 700 North Meridian Street, Aberdeen, MS, 39730. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
