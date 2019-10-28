Bobby Franklin "Skeeter" Pierce, 86, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Veterans Home in Oxford,MS. He was born in Fulton, MS to Garvin Smith and Jesker Spencer Pierce. He said he got his real education in the Red Clay Hills of Itawamba County. He was a 1959 graduate of Mississippi State University. He was a member of the MS Valley Flywheelers Steam Engine Club. He enjoyed woodworking, blacksmith work, and working on his sawmill. He was a Mason and a Wahabi Shriner. He enjoyed restoring antique cars, which included a 1929 Ford Cabriolet Convertible, and 1955 Ford Fairlane Sunliner Conertible. He was an avid square dancer. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Fletcher Moorman officiating. Burial will be in the Hardens Chapel Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Carolyn Moore Pierce; one son, Ramon Moore Pierce, both of Grenada; one daughter, Shannon Lea Pierce of Cordova, TN; four sisters, Nell Wilemon (James) of Tupelo, Sue Jones of Fulton, Carolyn Perry of Tupelo, and Lynda Sparks (Gerald) of Fulton. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Neal George, Brock Reese, Wayne Spencer, Holland Dye, Brad Reedy, and Robert McElwrath. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Tuesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
