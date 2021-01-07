Dalia Orear Pierce, 82, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born June 20, 1938 to the late Thermon Elvie Orear and the late Bernice Adams Orear. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and flowers. Her greatest joy was her family and being around her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and never met a stranger. A private family service will be Friday January 8, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Matt Wheeler and Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Carl Pierce of Fulton; Children: Lisa Wilson of Fulton, Richard (Jennifer) Pierce of Belmont, Paula (Barry) Bertolet of Tupelo; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; special caregiver, Margie Kingsley; several nieces and several great-nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Orear Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

