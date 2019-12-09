OKOLONA, MS -- Erline Pierce, 91, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at her home in St. Louis, Missouri. Services will be on 12/11/2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church 119 N Gatlin St, Okolona, MS 38860. Visitation will be on 12/11/2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Pisgah. Burial will be at Oddfellows Cemetery in Okolona. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.fieldsfunerals.com.

