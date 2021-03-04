Annesha C. Pierce "Nene", 29, passed away Monday, March 01, 2021, at her home in Booneville . Services will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 2:30 p.m. at Springhill Cemetery in Booneville . Visitation will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 3:00 p.m - 5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons of Booneville. Family and friends may sign the guestbook @www.agnewandsons.com .

