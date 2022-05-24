This world got a lot more boring on 5-22-22 when Becky Fowler Davis Pierce, 63, resident of Corinth, started her new adventures without her " breathing" loved ones. Becky started "breathing" on 10-25-1958 in Memphis, TN, the 9th child born to the late Vernon "Jackass" and Loney Dubois Fowler. Becky enjoyed reading, Facebook, cooking, telling family stories (involving her especially), spending time with her daughter and grandkids and of course, going against the main- stream society. Her entire life she wanted nothing but pets/animals. Her fur babies Bella, Theia, A-B, and Phish will miss her as much as her humans will. Becky leaves behind her only child, Charlie Smith (Cody) and their two precious beautiful, adorable (Becky's words every time about them) grandbabies, Oaklynn and Levi all of Hernando, MS. Becky also says "y'all come see me when you get a chance" to her sisters, Tippy Sanchez (Edgar) of Rosharon TX, Jean Cheatham ( Ralph) of Corinth, MS and Donna Bunch (Gerri) of Blue Mtn., MS, brothers Vernon "Sonny Fowler" (Helena) of Spain and Dewey Fowler of Memphis, TN, her lifelong friend Gail Nollner Millette of Oregon, formerly of Memphis, 18 nieces/nephews and 37 more great nieces/nephews. Becky is now having a blast with her first husband Ned G. Davis, her second husband Rick Pierce, siblings Aaron Fowler, Clemmie Naranjo, Lula "Cooter" Moss, and Tom Fowler, nephews Dale and Darrel Fowler. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date once she is "through smoking." She was a kind, loving soul and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
