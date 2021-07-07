82, passed away on Tues., July 6, 2021 at her residence in West Point. Elinor Gertrude Pierce-Robinson was born to her late parents, Marion Pierce and Eliza Troop on July 22, 1938 in Chickasaw Co. She was a home-maker and a member of Pleasant Plain MBC in Prairie. Elna is survived by three daughters; Everlena Bailey (Johnny) of West Point, Arleetha Robinson of Houston, and Zenobia Crawford (Ronald) of West Point. Four sons; Willie Robinson (Audrey) of Columbus, Henry Robinson of West Point, Van Robinson (Cheryl) of Prairie and Steve Robinson. Three sisters; Pauletta Williams, Oleana Moore (Eugene) both of Syracuse, New York, and Racheal Marble of Minter City, MS. There are 26 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., July 9, 2021 from 3:30-5:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Sat., July 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Plain MBC cemetery in Prairie with Rev. Christopher Mays officiating. Please wear your face masks and continue to social distance. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.