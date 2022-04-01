Master Sergeant Walter J Pietruszkiewicz, USMC, Retired passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday, March 31, 2022 while at his daughter, Terry's home. He was 94 years old. He was born on July 9,1927 to Peter and Catherine Pietruszkiewicz, Polish immigrants that came to America and settled in Boston, Massachusetts in the 1920s. "Pete" proudly served in the Marine Corps for 28 years. He fought in the Korean conflict. He served his country with pride and honor. Once a Marine, always a Marine. Semper Fi! He faithfully attended Mass at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Booneville until his health declined. His retirement years were spent catching fish in his backyard pond when he lived out east of Booneville. He enjoyed mowing the church yard and his own yard. He mowed his own lawn up until the age of 93. He refused to use a riding lawn mower. In his later years he would go to the local gym and work out. He looked forward to the monthly Bingo games at the community center. He enjoyed the NFL. He was a die hard New England Patriots fan. He loved watching Tom Brady play, even when he moved to Tampa Bay. He loved listening to music, especially the big bands and the American tenor, Mario Lanza. Until his eyesight failed, he either had a book in his hand or a word puzzle. Survivors include his daughters, Vickie (John) Walendzik of Booneville and Terry Sanders of Saltillo. His son in law, Roger Sanders of Saltillo. His grandchildren, John (Tamra) Walendzik Jr, Noah (Bailie) Sanders and Sarah Sanders. His great grandchildren, Anna and Grant Walendzik and Kannon Sanders. His special nephew and niece, Alex Getek and Mary Grogan. His 15 year old dog, Diamond. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 64 years, Ludie Whitlow Pietruszkiewicz, his sister, Helen Getek, his sweet niece, Joanne Getek. The pallbearers will be John Walendzik, Grant Walendzik, Noah Sanders, Kenny Floyd, Toy Pharr and Karl Courtney. Visitation will be Monday, April 4 from 5-7pm at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Booneville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, April 5 at 11am. Burial will follow at Candlers Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.