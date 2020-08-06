Marjorie Jo Ann Kelley Pike, 76, passed away peacefully Monday morning, August 3, 2020 at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance is planned at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care when all family members will be present. Burial will be private. Mrs. Pike was born April 15, 1944 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of the late Roy and Martha Ellen Childers Kelley. She received her education in the Iowa Public School System and had been a resident of the Hickory Flat Community for the past 14 years. A Christian, Mrs. Pike was an active member as long as health permitted of Winburn United Methodist Church at Hickory Flat where she enjoyed the fellowship and music. She was a homemaker and in earlier years employed in the healthcare and food service industries. She will be remembered as a caring loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed all animals including hummingbirds, dogs and parrots. Mrs. Pike is survived by the family she loved, her husband, James William Pike, one son, Joseph David Martin of Potts Camp, a sister, Ann Buck of Oklahoma City, OK, a brother, William Kelley of Fredericksburg, Iowa, three grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Pike family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.