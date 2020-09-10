On August 23, 2020, Jesus drew Kardetric Ardale Pinson into His arms and took him home. Kardetric was born on October 15, 1984 to Betty Joyce Stockard and Ronald Allen Pinson. At a young age, he would attend Greater Springhill Toccopola Church. After finishing Pontotoc City High School, he started work at Pinson's Detail until death. He was loving known as "NuNu" and "Dub." He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother Betty Joyce Stockard of Pontotoc, MS; his father Ronald Allen Pinson of Pontotoc, MS; his daughter Shaniya Deshon Hereford of Chesterville, MS; his grandfather L.E. Stockard of Pontotoc, MS; his sisters: Jaleasa Stockard and Kenyada Montgomery of Pontotoc, MS; his brothers John Pinson, Travontae Sisk, and Laquillius Wilson all of Pontotoc, MS; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Flora Bell Pegues Stockard, and his paternal grandparents Essie Badie and Allen Pinson, all of Pontotoc, MS. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020, from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Family hour will be from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Service will be Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Greater Springhill Toccopola Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary. Online condolences may be expressed at paytonmortuary.com.
